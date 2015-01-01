पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन जारी:महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री पहुंचे किसानों के धरने में, कहा- नए कृषि कानूनों में अडानी-अंबानी के सिवा कुछ नहीं

फरीदाबाद43 मिनट पहले
पलवल. नेशनल हाइवे पर धरने पर बैठे किसानों को संबोधित करते महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री बच्चू कडू।

पलवल. कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ यहां चल रहे धरने में महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री बच्चू कडू पहुंचे। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि नए कृषि कानूनों में अडानी-अंबानी के सिवा कुछ नहीं है। इसके विरोध में जब किसान अपनी बात सरकार के सामने रख रहे हैं तो उनकी बात नहीं सुनी जा रही। जब पीएम लोगों को अपने मन की बात कह सकते हैं तो उन्हें किसानों के मन की बात भी सुननी चाहिए।

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री अपने काफिले के साथ राजस्थान बार्डर से नूंह जिले में प्रवेश करना चाहते थे, लेकिन बार्डर पर उनके काफिले को रोक दिया गया। उन्हें केवल 50 बाइकों के साथ आगे जाने की अनुमति दी गई। इसके बाद मंत्री अपनी गाडिय़ों को बार्डर पर छोड़कर बाइकों से गुरुवार देर शाम पलवल धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और रात में धरना स्थल पर ही रहे।

मंत्री ने कहा वे अब यहां से वापस महाराष्ट्र जा रहे हैं। अगली बार भारी वाहनों के काफिले के साथ दोबारा आएंगे। देश के कोने-कोने से किसान आंदोलन की रेल चली हुई है। यदि आंदोलन रूपी रेल के डिब्बे में कोई गलत व्यक्ति सवार हो गया तो उसका आंदोलनकारी किसान विरोध करते हैं। उक्त बात राष्ट्रीय किसान नेता शिवकुमार कक्का ने दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में दिल्ली दंगों के आरोपी के पोस्टर दिखाने के मामले में कही।

