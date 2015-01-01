पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:न्यूनतम तापमान पहुंचा पांच डिग्री पर, कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड शुरू

फरीदाबाद26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

बुधवार को शीतलहर चलने से लोगों को धूप में भी ठंड लगती रही। शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होने से फरीदाबाद समेत दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शीतलहर चल रही है। पूरे दिन कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड रही। दिन में धूप जरूर निकल रही है, मगर इससे गरमाहट नहीं मिल रही। दिन में धूप से थोड़ी राहत के बाद शाम को फिर से ठंड बढ़ जाती है।

इंडियन मेट्रोलॉजिकल डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट के अनुसार बुधवार को फरीदाबाद का न्यूनतम तापमान पांच डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक महेश पहलावत के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में तापमान ऐसा ही रहने का अनुमान है। ठंड बढ़ते ही बाजारों में गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी भी बढ़ गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें