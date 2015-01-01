पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक ने दिए सख्त निर्देश:टूटी सड़क को देख भड़के विधायक नयनपाल, अफसरों को दिए जल्द ठीक करने के निर्देश

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टूटी सड़क को लेकर अधिकारियों के सामने नाराजगी जताते विधायक नयनपाल रावत।

हरियाणा वेयरहाउस के चेयरमैन एवं पृथला के विधायक नयनपाल रावत मंगलवार को ततारपुर से जटौला तक जाने वाली टूटी सड़क को देख भड़क गए। उन्होंने तुरंत अधिकारियों को फोन कर मौके पर बुलाया और टूटी सड़क को दिखाया। चेयरमैन ने कहा इससे लोगों को दिक्कत हो रही है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि उक्त सड़क को तुरंत दुरुस्त किया जाए।

उन्होंने सख्त लहजे में कहा कि पृथला क्षेत्र में टूटी सड़कों को हर हाल में ठीक किया जाए। यह भी कहा कि विकास कार्यों में लापरवाही कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इसलिए जनता से जुड़ा हर कार्य अधिकारी समय सीमा में पूरा करें। विधायक ने कहा कि पृथला से प्याला तक जाने वाली सड़क भी जर्जर हाल में है। उसे भी ठीक करने के आदेश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम के आदेश हैं कि जो सड़कें चलने लायक नहीं हैं उन्हें जल्द ठीक किया जाए। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से आह्वान किया कि वे क्षेत्र के विकास में अपना योगदान दें और विकास कार्यों में किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर उन्हें तुरंत जानकारी दें। इस मौके पर एक्सईएन नरेंद्र कुमार, जेई सुरेंद्र सिंह, जेई महिपाल आदि मौजूद थे।

