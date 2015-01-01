पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:निजी अस्पतालों के एक हजार से अधिक डॉक्टरों ने बंद रखी ओपीडी, 30 हजार से ज्यादा मरीजों को हुई परेशानी

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
अस्पताल की बंद पड़ी ओपीडी।
  • आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को मॉडर्न मेडिसिन सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दिए जाने का डॉक्टर कर रहे हैं विरोध
  • डीसी को ज्ञापन देकर नोटिफिकेशन को वापस लेने की मांग की है

जिले के सभी प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में प्रैक्टिस करने वाले 1000 से अधिक डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को ओपीडी सेवाएं बंद रखीं। इससे अस्पताल में आने वाले 30 हजार से अधिक लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। अस्पतालों में सिर्फ इमरजेंसी सेवाएं और कोरोना केस ही अटेंड किए गए। इस दौरान इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के पदाधिकारियों ने डीसी यशपाल यादव को राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन देकर सेंट्रल काउंसिल आफ इंडिया के नोटिफिकेशन को रद्द करने की मांग की है।

डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि सेंट्रल काउंसिल का नोटिफिकेशन लागू होने से समाज को बहुत बड़ा नुकसान होगा। क्योंकि बगैर प्रॉपर प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त डॉक्टर से सर्जरी करने की अनुमति देने से लोगों की जान संकट में पड़ सकती है। काउंसिल का नोटिफिकेशन किसी भी सूरत में मेडिकल लाइन के लिए ठीक नहीं है।

आईएमए फरीदाबाद की अध्यक्ष डॉ. पुनीता हसीजा एवं मीडिया प्रभारी डॉ. सुरेश अरोड़ा का कहना है कि 19 नवंबर 2020 को सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन ने एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। इसमें आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को मॉडर्न मेडिसिन की सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दी गई है।

इसलिए एमबीबीएस और एमएस करने वाले डॉक्टर इस पद्धति का विरोध कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है इससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मरीजों के जीवन से खिलवाड़ होगा। क्योंकि बगैर प्रॉपर प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त डॉक्टरों को सर्जन की अनुमति देना, मरीज की मौत को बुलावा है। आखिर में इससे क्वालीफाइड डॉक्टरों की बदनामी होगी। ज्ञापन देने वाले अन्य डॉ. सुनील मुटरेजा, डॉ. ललित हसीजा, डॉ. शिप्रा गुप्ता, डॉ वंदना उप्पल आदि ने भी नोटिफिकेशन का विरोध किया है।

अस्पताल आकर लौटने के लिए मजबूर हुए मरीज

जिले के सभी निजी अस्पतालों ने शुक्रवार को ओपीडी बंद रखने का नोटिस लगा रखा था। सुबह मरीज जब अस्पताल पहुंचे तो ओपीडी में उन्हें कोई डॉक्टर उपलब्ध नहीं मिला। ऐसे में उन्हें बिना इलाज के वापस लौटना पड़ा। आईएमए का कहना है कि अमूनन एक डॉक्टर दिनभर में 30 से 35 मरीजों को ओपीडी में देखता है। ऐसे में 1 हजार डॉक्टरों के ओपीडी बंद रखने से करीब 30 हजार से अधिक लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

आईडीए के पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने नोटिफिकेशन पर उठाए सवाल| इंडियन डेंटल एसोसिएशन (आईडीए) के पूर्व प्रधान और सीनियर डेंटल सर्जन डा. अश्विनी पुरुथी ने सेंट्रल काउंसिल आफ इंडिया के नोटिफिकेशन पर सवाल उठाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक एमबीबीएस डाक्टर की तरह डेंटल डाक्टर भी कई साल बाद तैयार होता है। डेंटल एक बहुत ही संवेदनशील ब्रांच है, इसलिए इसके अंदर डेंटल सर्जन ही काम करें तो बेहतर रहेगा। आईडीए के जिला प्रधान अंशू खासू का कहना है कि दंत चिकित्सक ही डेंटल के क्षेत्र में बेहतर काम कर सकेंगे। इसमें और किसी क्षेत्र के डाक्टरों को प्रवेश न दिया जाए तो मरीजों के लिए बेहतर रहेगा।

आईएमए के कदम का आयुर्वेद डाॅक्टरों ने किया विरोध| उधर आयुर्वेद डाक्टरों की संस्था नेशनल इंटीगेऱ्टेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (निमा) ने आईएमए की ओर से किए जा रहे विरोध को गलत करार दिया है। निमा के अध्यक्ष डा. सुरेश पासी ने कहा कि आईएमए की ओर से आयुर्वेद डाक्टरों को बदनाम करने का जो कार्य किया जा रहा है वह निंदनीय है। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष ने जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि आयुर्वेद डाक्टरों को सेंट्रल काउंसिल आफ इंडिया ने मेडिकल के क्षेत्र में और बेहतर कार्य करने का अवसर दिया है।

