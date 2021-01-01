पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा की तैयारी:डिजिटलाइजेशन की ओर नगर निगम कर रहा है काम ऐप बनाने के लिए प्राइवेट एजेंसी से लिया जा रहा काम

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए नहीं है कोई प्लेटफार्म
  • निगम की सुविधाओं और समस्याओं के लिए के शहरवासियों को निगम मुख्यालय नहीं आना पड़ेगा

नगर निगम की सुविधाओं और क्षेत्र में होने वाले समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए शहरवासियों को निगम मुख्यालय के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। जल्द ही एक सुविधा जनक प्लेटफार्म तैयार किया जाएगा। जिसके माध्यम से लोग घर बैठे समस्याओं और सुविधाओं का लाभ ले सकेंगे।

गुड़गांव की तर्ज पर फरीदाबाद नगर निगम में भी ऐप आधारित प्लेटफार्म तैयार करने का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। एक हफ्ते के अंदर इस सुविधा को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर निगम प्राइवेट एजेंसी से मदद ले रहा है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर यशपाल यादव का कहना है कि ऐप आधारित सिस्टम आज के जमाने में सबसे ज्यादा कारगर है।

इसके शुरू होने के बाद सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की जवाबदेही तय हो जाएगी। निगम के पास आने वाली समस्याओं और उसके निस्तारण के लिए किए गए कार्य का पूरा रिकार्ड उपलब्ध होगा। इसके बाद अधिकारी और कर्मचारी बहानेबाजी नहीं कर पाएंगे। साथ ही शहरवासियों को अपना काम कराने के लिए निगम दफ्तरों के चक्कर भी नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे।

नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में कुल 40 वॉर्ड हैं। यहां की आबादी करीब 20 लाख है। यानि सहर का अधिकांश हिस्सा निगम क्षेत्र में आता है। इनमें 50 से अधिक सेक्टर और 150 से अधिक कॉलोनियां आती है। यहां के लोगों को मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने की जिम्मेवारी नगर निगम की है।

लेकिन निगम अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के चलते लोगों को सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाती। ऐसे में शहरवासियों को सीवर, सड़क, पानी, पार्क आदि का कार्य कराने अथवा समस्याओं का समाधान कराने के लिए निगम के चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं।

समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए नहीं है कोई प्लेटफार्म
प्रदेश के सबसे पुराने नगर निगम में अभी तक कोई ऐसा प्लेटफार्म नहीं है जहां शिकायतों का समाधान हो सके और लोगों को निगम की सुविधाएं मिल सके। अभी भी लोग सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोग शिकायत करते हैं लेकिन इन शिकायतों का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। निगम के पास ऐसा कोई सिस्टम नहीं है जिससे ये पता चल सके कि रोज कितने लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से शिकायत की है और कितनी शिकायतों का समाधान हुआ।

ऐप आधारित सिस्टम करेगा हर समाधान| निगम कमिश्नर यशपाल यादव ने बताया कि निगम एक ऐसा सिस्टम तैयार कर रहा है जिसमें हर एक चीज का रिकॉर्ड होगा। कितनी शिकायतें आई और कितनों का समाधान हुआ। ये सब ऐप आधारित सिस्टम से किया जाएगा। एक प्राइवेट एजेंसी के माध्यम से इस तैयार कराया जा रहा है।

एक सप्ताह में इस सुविधा को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। कमिश्नर ने बताया कि ऐप के माध्यम से रोज आने वाली शिकायतों का अपने आप रिकॉर्ड बनता रहेगा। यही नहीं कितने लोगों ने कौन सी निगम की सेवाएं ली उसका भी रिकॉर्ड नगर निगम के उपलब्ध होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐप सेवा शुरू होने के बाद हर एक अधिकारी और कर्मचारी की जवाबदेही भी तय हो जाएगी।

