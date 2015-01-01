पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण की तैयारी:नीलम पुल की दूसरी साइड मरम्मत के बाद खोली जा एगी, इसमें लग सकता है दो माह का समय

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आग से क्षतिग्रस्त नीलम पुल की दूसरा साइड खुलने में अभी दो माह का समय लग सकता है। क्योंकि क्षतिग्रस्त पिलर की मरम्मत के बगैर इसे नहीं खोला जाएगा। नगर निगम ने मरम्मत के लिए टेंडर जारी कर दिया है। 19 नवंबर को इसे खोला जाएगा। इसके बाद काम शुरू होगा। अभी एक साइड से ट्रैफिक को चलाया जा रहा है। इससे पुल पर हमेशा जाम की स्थिति रहती है।

एनआईटी क्षेत्र से नेशनल हाइवे को जोड़ने वाले नीलम रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के नीचे 22 अक्टूबर की शाम अवैध कबाड़ के गोदाम में आग लग गई थी। इससे ओवरब्रिज के तीन पिलर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। पिलर में दरारें पड़ने से वे काफी कमजोर हो गए। इससे पुल को आवागमन के लिए बंद करने से शहर में जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती थी। एक्सपर्ट टीमों ने जांच के बाद 2 नवंबर को पुल की एक साइड को खोल दिया था।

पुल के दोनों ओर गाटर लगाकर भारी वाहनों के आने जाने पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगा है। ऐसे में भारी वाहनों को बाटा पुल से होकर आना जाना पड़ रहा है। इस पुल से सिर्फ हल्के वाहनों की आवाजाही हो रही है। एनआईटी को जोड़ने वाला मेन पुल होने से यहां अक्सर जाम की स्थति रहती है।

आग से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए पिलरों की मरम्मत का काम कराने के लिए नगर निगम ने 25 लाख रुपए का एस्टीमेट तैयार किया है। इसके लिए टेंडर जारी कर दिया गया है। 19 नवंबर को टेंडर खोला जाएगा।

