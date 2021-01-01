पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:24 घंटे में कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं, सात नए केस, 15 मरीज ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को 24 घंटे में किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। जबकि 7 नए केस सामने आए। 15 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर पहुंच गए। जिले में अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 46289 तक पहुंच गया है। जबकि ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 45732 तक पहुंच गया है। सीएमओ डॉ. रणदीप सिंह पूनिया ने बताया कि 23 लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं जबकि 120 लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं। एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 143 रह गयी है। अब तक 414 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

