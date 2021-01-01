पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:सीवर की समस्या से परेशान महिलाओं ने अफसरों को घेरा तो चुपके से निकल गए अधिकारी

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
एनआईटी क्षेत्र पर्वतीय कॉलोनी की सैकड़ों महिलाओं ने सीवर समस्या को लेकर इंजीनियरिंग विभाग के अधिकारियों का घेराव किया तो अधिकारी चुपके से निकल गए। नाराज महिलाएं काफी देर तक अधिकारियों का इंतजार करती रही। आखिर में चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि अगली बार गली में जमा सीवर का पानी साथ लाएंगे और इनके दफ्तरों में फैलाएंगे तब इन्हें समस्या का पता चलेगा।

वार्ड नंबर 5-6 की रहने वाली बीमा शर्मा, ममता शर्मा, रामबीर, सुशीला, सौरभ त्यागी, सर्वेश, रामसिंह यादव आदि का कहना था कि पर्वतीय कॉलोनी के गली नंबर 73 से 79 और एनवीएम वाली गली में करीब एक साल से सीवर का पानी जमा रहता है। निगम पार्षद से लेकर मंत्री तक और निगम अधिकारियों से कई बार इसकी शिकायत दर्ज करा चुके लेकिन आज तक समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ।

मंगलवार को सैकड़ों महिलाएं रामसिंह यादव की अगुवाई में नगर निगम पहुंची और एक्सईएन विवेक गिल के ऑफिस के बाहर बैठ गई। विवेक गिल वहां से निकलकर एसई रवि शर्मा के पास पहुंच गए तो परेशान महिलाएं एसई ऑफिस के सामने बैठ गई। काफी देर तक निगम अधिकारी इधर से उधर भागते रहे।

