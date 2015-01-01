पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में एक मौत, 173 नए केस आए, 248 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद18 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में मंगलवार को एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। जबकि 173 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 248 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 44259 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 42932 पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 379583 लोगों के सैंपल लैब में भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 333814 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 1510 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 190 मरीज अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 751 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 386 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

