पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में एक मौत, 180 नए केस आए, 310 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में बुधवार को एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। जबकि 180 नए केस सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 310 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 44439 तक पहुंच गया। जबकि ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 43242 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत ने बताया कि जिले में अभी तक 382228 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए हैं।

इनमें से 336439 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 1350 की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है। इस समय 187 मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 623 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट है। इस समय तक 387 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें