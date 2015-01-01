पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण से राहत:धूप खिलने से प्रदूषण का स्तर कम, दिवाली बाद फिर बढ़ने की आशंका

फरीदाबाद10 मिनट पहले
कई दिन से प्रदूषण की मार झेल रहे शहरवासियों के लिए बुधवार को थोड़ी राहत मिली। क्योंकि धूप निकलने से प्रदूषण के स्तर में थोड़ी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। लेकिन अभी खतरा टला नहीं है। हरियाणा प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की मानें तो दिवाली के बाद प्रदूषण के स्तर में तेजी से इजाफा हो सकता है।

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक मंगलवार को जहां फरीदाबाद का प्रदूषण पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 467 दर्ज किया गया, वहीं बुधवार को धूप निकलने से 142 अंक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

बुधवार को पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 325 दर्ज किया गया। सेक्टर-16ए के आसपास का स्तर 325, सेक्टर-11 के आसपास 294, सेक्टर-30 आसपास 336 और एनआईटी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के आसपास का स्तर 345 तक रिकार्ड किया गया। बल्लभगढ़ की बात करें तो यहां का स्तर 223 रिकार्ड किया गया।

विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि तेज धूप निकलने और हवा के चलने से प्रदूषण के स्तर में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। हालांकि यह स्तर भी सामान्य से अधिक है। एचपीसीबी फरीदाबाद की क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी स्मिता कनौडिया का कहना है कि दिवाली का त्यौहार शहरवासी दीए से मनाएं। पटाखा जलाने से प्रदूषण के स्तर में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है।

