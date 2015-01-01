पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

8 ट्रॉली ट्रांसफार्मर की व्यवस्था:दिवाली पर शहर में 24 घंटे बिना पावर कट के बिजली आपूर्ति की जाएगी

फरीदाबाद26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बड़े फाल्ट से निपटने के लिए आठ ट्रॉली ट्रांसफार्मर की व्यवस्था की गई है

बिजली निगम ने दिवाली पर निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति के लिए तैयारियां की हैं। बड़े फाल्ट से निपटने के लिए आठ ट्रॉली ट्रांसफार्मर की व्यवस्था की गई है। त्यौहार के मद्देनजर लाइन पर काम करने वाले सभी कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई हैं। जिससे फॉल्ट को तुरंत दुरुस्त किया जा सके। दिवाली पर शहर में बिजली की खपत अन्य दिनों के मुकाबले बढ़ जाती है।

इससे फाल्ट और ब्रेकडाउन की संभावना बनी रहती है। इसलिए निगम ने इससे निपटने के लिए पहले से ही तैयारियां की हैं। एनआईटी, बल्लभगढ़, ओल्ड फरीदाबाद तथा ग्रेटर फरीदाबाद में अगर कहीं ट्रांसफार्मर में कोई खराबी आती है तो तुरंत ट्राली ट्रांसफार्मर मौके पर भेजा जाएगा।

इसके साथ ही बिजली निगम ने नियंत्रण कक्ष के सिस्टम को दुरुस्त किया है। बिजली निगम के रिकार्ड के अनुसार फेस्टिव सीजन में रोज 150 लाख यूनिट से ज्यादा बिजली की आपूर्ति की जा रही है।

शिकायत होने पर यहां करें फोन
बिजली की आपूर्ति संबंधी अगर कोई शिकायत है तो आप नियंत्रण कक्ष के फोन नंबर 0129-2235252, 9540954708 पर शिकायत दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

दिवाली पर शहर को 24 घंटे बिना पावर कट के बिजली आपूर्ति की जाएगी। इसके लिए तैयारियां की गई हैं। ट्रॉली ट्रांसफार्मर के इंतजाम से बिजली आपूर्ति में आ रही दिक्कत जल्द दूर होगी।-नरेश कक्कड़ -अधीक्षण अभियंता, दक्षिण हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें