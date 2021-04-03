पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजट का प्रारूप तैयार:नगर निगम बजट सत्र की तैयारी, 22 फरवरी को हो सकती है सदन की बैठक

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम के बजट सत्र की तैयारी शुरू हो गयी है। 22 फरवरी को सदन की बैठक संभावित है। माना जा रहा है सदन की बैठक में ही बजट सत्र भी होगा। मंगलवार तक बजट का प्रारूप तैयार कर लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद सदन बैठक की तारीख निर्धारित कर दी जाएगी।

निगम सूत्रों का कहना है कि 22 फरवरी को बैठक कराने का प्रस्ताव निगम कमिश्नर की ओर से मेयर आफिस को मिला है। मार्च से पहले ही हर साल नगर निगम का बजट सत्र होता है। इसे देखते हुए नगर निगम वर्ष 2021-22 के बजट का प्रारूप तैयार करने में जुट गया है। सदन से बजट को पास करा इसे सरकार के पास भेजा जाएगा। ताकि मार्च में ये बजट नगर निगम के पास आ जाए और विकास कार्यों को भी गति मिले। पिछले साल के बजट को देखा जाए तो 2020-21 में कुल 2394 करोड़ का बजट पास किया गया था। माना जा रहा है इस बार 24 नए गांव भी निगम की सीमा में शामिल कर लिए गए हैं। इसलिए बजट बढ़ सकता है।

