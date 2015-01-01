पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:बीके अस्पताल में खुलेगी आरटीपीसीआर लैब, बॉर्डर पर रेंडम होगा एंटीजन टेस्ट, कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पर विशेष जोर

फरीदाबाद44 मिनट पहले
बीके अस्पताल में कोरोना की समीक्षा करते डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेज डॉ. बीके बंसल व अन्य।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निदेशक ने फरीदाबाद का किया दौरा, कोरोना एवं बचाव की समीक्षा की
  • शहरवासियों को नसीहत देते हुए कहा कि खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार को हल्के में न लें

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए हरियाणा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निदेशक डॉ. बीके बंसल ने गुरुवार को बीके अस्पताल का दौरा किया और संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए किए जा रहे उपायों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या को देखते हुए जल्द ही बीके अस्पताल में भी आरटीपीसीआर लैब बनाई जाएगी। जिससे कोरोना सैंपलों की जांच आसानी और कम से कम समय में हो सके।

स्वास्थ्य निदेशक ने बॉर्डर एरिया में रेंडम एंटीजन टेस्ट करने और कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पर विशेष जोर देने की बात की। उन्होंने शहरवासियों को नसीहत देते हुए कहा कि खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार को हल्के में न लें। ऐसे लक्षण पाए जाने पर तत्काल अपना टेस्ट कराएं ताकि दूसरों को संक्रमण होने से बचाया जा सके। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कोरोना से बचाव का एक ही तरीका है।

हर व्यक्ति मास्क लगाए और दो गज की दूरी का पालन करे। इसके बिना कोरोना से बचना संभव नहीं है। कोरोना सैंपलिंग जांच लैब सीएमओ कार्यालय में बनाई जाएगी। जबकि सीएमओ कार्यालय को सेक्टर-55 में स्थित पॉली क्लीनिक में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। समीक्षा बैठक में सीएमओ डॉ. रणदीप सिंह पूनिया, डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. राकेश स्योकंद समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अभी बीके अस्पताल में कोरोना सैंपल की जांच के लिए लैब की व्यवस्था नहीं है। ऐसे में जो सैंपल लिए जाते हैं उन्हें जांच के लिए गुड़गांव रोड स्थित टीएचएसटीआई और ईएसआईसी मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा जाता है। इसके अलावा पलवल जिले के भी सैंपलों की जांच यहीं होती है। एक सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट आने में करीब 4 से 5 घंटे का समय लगता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है बीके अस्पताल में लैब खुलने से लोगों को जल्द समय में जांच रिपोर्ट मिल जाएगी।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने की थी लैब खोलने की घोषणा
प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने सभी जिले में आरटीपीसीआर लैब शुरू करने की घोषणा की थी। फरीदाबाद में लैब खोलने के लिए सामान भी आ गया था लेकिन जगह की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाने से सामान दूसरे जिले में भेज दिया गया। लेकिन सीएमओ डॉ. रणदीप सिंह पूनिया ने लैब की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब बीके अस्पताल में ही लैब खोलने की योजना बनाई है।

डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेज की ओर से इसकी मंजूरी भी मिल गई है। डा. पूनिया के अनुसार आरटीपीसीआर लैब के लिए निदेशालय को पत्र लिखकर मंजूरी मांगी थी। जो मिल गई। जल्द ही लैब का सामान फरीदाबाद आ जाएगा। हाईरिक्स लोगों को विशेष सावधानी की जरूरत: डॉ. बंसल ने कहा कि फरीदाबाद में जिस तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है उससे हाईरिक्स वालों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा हाईरिक्स श्रेणी में बुजुर्ग जिनकी उम्र 60 वर्ष अथवा अधिक है। कैंसर के मरीज, टीबी के मरीज, डायबिटीज के मरीज, ब्लडप्रेशर के मरीज आते हैं। इन लोगों में इम्युनिटी पॉवर कम होती है। ऐसे लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति सर्दी, जुकाम अथवा बुखार को हल्के में न ले।

बॉर्डर पर होगी रेंडम चेकिंग
पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए डायरेक्टर हेल्थ सर्विसेज डा. बीके बंसल ने कहा कि फरीदाबाद और गुड़गांव में कोरोना मरीजों के बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण देश की राजधानी दिल्ली से रोज बड़ी संख्या में लोगों का इन दोनों शहरों से आना-जाना है। इसलिए विभाग ने निर्णय लिया है कि बॉर्डर पर आने-जाने वाले लोगों का रेंडम एंटीजन टेस्ट किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा विभाग अधिक से अधिक कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पर जोर देगा। जिससे समय रहते संक्रमितों की पहचान कर उनके संपर्क में आने वालों की जांच की जा सके। जिससे उनसे कोई अन्य व्यक्ति संक्रमित न हो।

