अवैध तरीके:पैसे कमाने वालों पर शिकंजा, पुलिस ऐसे लोगों की लिस्ट देगी इनकम टैक्स विभाग को, फिर करेगा कार्रवाई

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

अवैध तरीके से पैसे कमाने वालों पर शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी है। पुलिस ऐसे लोगों की लिस्ट तैयार कर अब इनकम टैक्स विभाग को देगी। इसके बाद वह कार्रवाई करेगा। पुलिस नशीले पदार्थों की तस्करी, जबरन वसूली, जमाखोरी और पानी का अवैध कारोबार करने वालों की सूची तैयार कर रही है।

डीसीपी अर्पित जैन ने अवैध तरीके से पैसे कमाने वालों पर नजर रखने व उन पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए मंगलवार को आयकर विभाग के असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर विक्रम गंगवार के साथ बैठक की। डीसीपी ने उन्हें बताया कि जिनकी लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है ये वे लोग हैं, जो असामाजिक कार्यों से धन कमाते हैं और सरकार से टैक्स चोरी भी करते हैं। इसलिए आयकर विभाग इनकी कमाई व संपत्ति की जांच करे और दोषी पाए जाने पर इनके विरूद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। जिससे शहर को अपराधमुक्त किया जा सके। इसके लिए पुलिस ऐसे व्यक्तियों की पहचान करने के बाद उनकी एक सूची आयकर विभाग को देगी। डीसीपी ने कहा कुछ व्यक्ति अवैध व्यापार कर दूसरे लोगों को भी इसमें शामिल होने का लालच देकर उन्हें भी अपने साथ मिला लेते हैं।

इससे उनका व्यापार बढ़ता चला जाता है। ऐसे लोगों पर लगाम लगाना जरूरी है जिससे अवैध व्यापार को रोका जा सके। डीसीपी ने बताया कि आयकर विभाग के असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर विक्रम गंगवार ने इस प्रकार से पैसा कमाने वालों पर निगरानी रखने और अवैध धंधों में लिप्त पाए जाने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही।

