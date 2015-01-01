पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:प्रॉपर्टी हड़पने के लिए नौकर ने दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर मालिक की कर दी हत्या

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
हत्यारोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश करने ले जाती हुई पुलिस।
  • बुजुर्ग की हत्या का हुआ पर्दाफाश, नौकर सहित तीन गिरफ्तार
  • फिर नकली मालिक खड़ा कर प्रापर्टी की जीपीए अपने नाम करा ली

सूरजकुंड रोड पर चार्मवुड विलेज सोसाइटी में अकेले रहने वाले बुजुर्ग (79) की उनके ही नौकर ने प्रॉपर्टी हड़पने के लिए अगवा कर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद शव को यूपी के बुलंद शहर जिले के अनूप शहर नहर में फेंक दिया। यही नहीं नौकर ने नकली मालिक खड़ा कर उनकी पूरी प्रॉपर्टी की अपने नाम जीपीए करा ली। क्राइम ब्रांच डीएलएफ ने नौकर समेत तीन हत्यारोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर सात दिन की रिमांड पर ले लिया। बताया जाता है बुजुर्ग अविवाहित थे और यहां अकेले रहते थे। उनके लापता होने की सूचना रिश्तेदार ने पुलिस को दी थी। पुलिस ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कर तलाश में जुटी थी। पुलिस ने जब नौकर को तलाश कर पूछताछ की तो पूरी कहानी सामने आ गई।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्श दीप सिंह के अनुसार यदि किसी सोसाइटी अथवा सेक्टर में कोई बुजुर्ग अकेले रह रहा है तो उसे अपने थाने की पुलिस के संपर्क में रहना चाहिए। जिससे जरूरत पड़ने पर उन्हें समय रहते पुलिस की मदद मिल सके। यह है पूरा मामला: चार्मवुड विलेज सोसाइटी में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग गुरुवचन सिंह सरकारी सेवा से रिटायर्ड थे। वे सोसाइटी में फ्लैट खरीदकर अकेले रहते थे। उनकी एक बहन है जो गुड़गांव में रहती है। गुरुबचन सिंह ने उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा जिला निवासी भरत उर्फ मोनू को नौकर रखा था। वह सेहतपुर पल्ला में किराए पर रहता था। वह गुरुबचन सिंह की प्रॉपर्टी और परिवार के बारे में जानता था। अकेले रहने का फायदा उठाते हुए उसने गुरुवचन को रास्ते से हटाकर प्रॉपर्टी हड़पने की योजना बनाई।

मृतक के साले ने पुलिस को लापता होने की दी थी सूचना

पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्श दीप सिंह के अनुसार मृतक गुरुवचन सिंह के एक बहनोई गुड़गांव के सुशांत लोक सोसाइटी में रहते हैं। उन्होंने 15 सितंबर को सूरजकुंड पुलिस को सूचना दी थी कि उनके साले का फोन कई दिन से बंद है। जब उनके फ्लैट पर जाकर देखा तो वहां ताला लगा था।

आसपास के लोगों से पूछने पर पता चला कि गुरुवचन 20-25 दिन से नजर नहीं आए। सूरजकुंड थाने की पुलिस ने गुरुवचन सिंह के लापता होने का केस दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं मिल रहा था।

नौकर की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे मामले का हुआ खुलासा
महीनेभर से अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी जब लापता बुजुर्ग का कुछ पता नहीं चला तो इस केस को क्राइम ब्रांच डीएलएफ को सौंप दिया गया। उसने नौकर भरत उर्फ मोनू की तलाश शुरू की जो गुरुवचन की देखभाल करता था। क्राइम ब्रांच ने नौकर का पता लगाकर पल्ला से उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने जब सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो पूरी घटना का खुलासा हो गया। नौकर ने गुरुवचन की प्रॉपर्टी हड़पने के चक्कर में अपने साथियों के साथ मिल उन्हें अगवा कर गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद शव को ले जाकर बुलंद शहर के अनूप शहर के नहर में फेंक दिया था। भरत ने अपने साथी जैतपुर दिल्ली निवासी राहुल और दीपक के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

बुजुर्ग की प्रॉपर्टी का जीपीए अपने नाम करा लिया
पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्श दीप सिंह ने बताया कि नौकर भरत ने अपने साथी राहुल और दीपक के साथ मिल कार से 29 अगस्त 2020 को गुरुवचन सिंह का अपहरण किया और कार में फर्जी नंबर लगाकर तीनों उन्हें बुलंद शहर यूपी की ओर ले गए। रात को अनूप शहर के नहर के पास साफी से उनका गला घोंटकर हत्या कर शव को नहर में फेंक दिया।

इसके बाद नौकर ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिल प्रॉपर्टी के कागजात गुरु वचन के फ्लैट से चोरी कर लिए। फिर किसी नकली व्यक्ति को गुरु वचन सिंह बनाकर यूपी से जीपीए एवं अन्य दस्तावेज तैयार करा लिए। उन्होंने बताया आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर सात दिन की रिमांड पर ले लिया गया है ताकि घटना में प्रयोग की गई कार, नकली प्रॉपर्टी के कागजात व मृतक का कंकाल बरामद किया जा सके।

