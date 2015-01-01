पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लगा कूड़े के ढेर:छह करोड़ का बकाया न होने पर ईकोग्रीन कंपनी के 6 वेंडरों ने शहर से कूड़ा उठाना किया बंद

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. हड़ताल के कारण वेंडरों के खड़े वाहन।
  • फरीदाबाद और गुडग़ांव से रोज बंधवाड़ी प्लांट पर करीब 1700 टन कूड़ा एकत्र होकर पहुंचता है

फरीदाबाद और गुडग़ांव शहर में कूड़ा न उठने का संकट पैदा हो गया है। क्योंकि छह करोड़ रुपए का बकाया न देने से ईकोग्रीन कंपनी के छह वेंडरों ने हड़ताल कर कूड़ा डंपिंग साइट बंधवाड़ी तक पहुंचाना शनिवार शाम से बंद कर दिया है। रविवार से कूड़ा बंधवाड़ी नहीं पहुंचा। वेंडरों ने कहा जब तक बकाया नहीं मिल जाता तब तक दोनों जिलों से एकत्र होने वाला कूड़ा बंधवाड़ी प्लांट तक नहीं पहुंचाएंगे।

यानि कूड़ा शहर में एकत्र होकर सड़ता रहेगा। रविवार से दोनों जिलों के वेंडरों ने अपने वाहनों को खड़े कर दिए। वेंडरों का कहना है कंपनी ने दोनों जिलों के नगर निगम से कूड़ा उठवाने का पेमेंट तो ले लिया लेकिन वेंडरों को नहीं दे रही। ऐसे में वह वाहनों के डीजल और ड्राइवर का खर्च कहां से दें। वेंडरों को 5-6 महीने से पेमेंट नहीं मिली है।

इस मामले में ईकोग्रीन कंपनी प्रबंधन को फोन कर उनका पक्ष जानने का प्रयास किया मैसेज भी भेजा लेकिन अधिकारियों ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। चीनी कंपनी ईकोग्रीन राज्य सरकार से समझौता कर चार साल से फरीदाबाद और गुडग़ांव शहर से कूड़ा उठवाकर बंधवाड़ी डंपिंग साइट पर भिजवाती है। दोनों जिलों में कंपनी ने छह सेकेंड्री वेंडर लगा रखे हैं।

इनमें फरीदाबाद से आजाद, अजय हरसाना और प्रेमराज हैं। जबकि गुडग़ांव से सतपाल, हरवीर और दीपक कुमार वेंडर हैं। इन दोनों जिलों के छह वेंडर कूड़ा शहर के कूड़ा घरों से उठवाकर70-80 हाइवा गाडिय़ों से बंधवाड़ी डंपिंग साइट रोज पहुंचाते हैं। दोनों जिलों से रोज करीब 1700 टन कूड़ा बंधवाड़ी प्लांट पहुंचता है। लेकिन शनिवार शाम से कूड़ा नहीं उठ रहा।

फरीदाबाद के वेंडर अजय हरसाना एवं गुडग़ांव के वेंडर सतपाल ने कहा कि ईकोग्रीन कंपनी फरीदाबाद और गुडग़ांव नगर निगम से कूड़ा उठवाने के लिए अपने पैसे ले रही है तो उन्हें क्यों नहीं दे रही। वेंडरों के अनुसार कंपनी गुडग़ांव निगम से सितंबर और फरीदाबाद निगम से अक्टूबर तक की पेमेंट ले चुकी है। लेकिन दोनों जिलों के वेंडरों को अप्रैल-मई महीने से पेमेंट नहीं दी। ऐसे में गाडिय़ों और ड्राइवरों का खर्च वेंडर कहां से दें।

वेंडरों ने कहा जब तक कंपनी उनका बकाया 5-6 करोड़ का भुगतान नहीं कर देती तब तक वह वाहनों को सड़कों पर नहीं उतारेंगे। उनका यह भी आरोप है कि वह कंपनी के अधिकारियों को फोन कर पेमेंट भुगतान के लिए कहना चाहते हैं तो अधिकारी फोन रिसीव नहीं कर रहे।

इस बारे में दैनिक भास्कर संवाददाता ने कंपनी के एजीएम अनंत सुथ्थू और मैनेजर मनीष अग्रवाल को फोन और मैसेज कर उनसे इस मामले में उनका पक्ष जानना चाहा तो दोनों अधिकारियों ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया।

हड़ताल की सूचना तो है लेकिन कूड़ा उठाने का काम ईकोग्रीन कंपनी का है। कंपनी मैनेजमेंट को कहा गया है कि वह कूड़ा उठाना सुनिश्चित कराए ताकि शहरवासियों को समस्या न झेलनी पड़े। अन्यथा निगम कंपनी पर जुर्माना लगाएगा। -डाॅ. यश गर्ग निगम कमिश्नर फरीदाबाद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें