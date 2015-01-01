पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौरक्षकों पर हमला:गाड़ी में भरकर गायों को ले जा रहे तस्करों ने गौरक्षकों पर की फायरिंग

फरीदाबाद21 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

आदर्श नगर थाना क्षेत्र के सेक्टर-62 में बुधवार सुबह गौरक्षकों और तस्करों का आमना सामना हो गया। बचने के लिए तस्करों ने फायरिंग करते हुए गाड़ी छोड़ फरार होने में सफल रहे। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने गाड़ी को जब्त कर लिया। उसमें सात गाएं भरी हुई थीं। इसमें से एक की मौत हो गई। गौरक्षकों की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात तस्करों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

तस्कर महेंद्रा पिकअप गाड़ी में आए थे। ये गाड़ी पलवल में शहजाद के नाम से पंजीकृत है। बुधवार सुबह करीब सवा चार बजे महेंद्रा पिकअप में 4-5 गौतस्कर सेक्टर 62 आशियाना के पास सड़कों के किनारे बैठी गायों का उठाकर डाल रहे थे। तभी गौरक्षा युवा वाहिनी के सदस्य अशोक बाबा, हेमंत, विकास शर्मा, पंकज, पवन बैसला आदि वहां पहुंच गए।

