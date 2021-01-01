पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Faridabad
  Ten Years Ago, The Love Marriage Of The Deceased Took Place, The Wife, Along With The Lover And His Friends, Took Her Away To Death.

क्राइम:दस साल पहले हुई थी मृतक की लव मैरिज, पत्नी ने प्रेमी व उसके दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर उतार दिया था मौत के घाट

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
पति की हत्या में गिरफ्तार पत्नी सपना। - Dainik Bhaskar
पति की हत्या में गिरफ्तार पत्नी सपना।
  • नाले में मिली लास प्रॉपर्टी डीलर की थी, पुलिस ने गुत्थी सुलझाई

डबुआ थाना क्षेत्र में 28 जनवरी को नाले में मिली लाश की गुत्थी सुलझाते हुए पुलिस ने एक महिला, उसके प्रेमी समेत चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार महिला मृतक की पत्नी है। दोनों ने दस साल पहले वर्ष 2010 में लव मैरिज की थी। लेकिन दोनों से कोई बच्चा नहीं हुआ था। बाद में उसने पांच साल के बच्चे को गोद ले लिया था।

आरोपी पत्नी के मुताबिक मृतक शराब का आदी था। वह प्रॉपर्टी डीलिंग का काम करता था। परेशान होकर महिला ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर हत्या की साजिश रची और प्रेमी के दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर पति की हत्या करवा दी। शव को नाले में फिंकवा दिया था। हैरानी की बात ये है कि पुलिस को धोखा देने के लिए महिला ने पति के शव को पहचानने से भी इंकार कर दिया था।

लेकिन पुलिस ने जब सख्ती दिखाई तो वह सारी कहानी बयां कर दी। पुलिस महिला के प्रेमी और उसके साथियों की तलाश कर रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला ने पति की हत्या कराने के लिए 41 हजार की सुपारी दी थी। बता दें कि 28 जनवरी को डबुआ पुलिस ने नाले से एक सड़ा गला शव बरामद किया था।

जांच के दौरान पता चला कि मृतक दिनेश कुमार प्रॉपर्टी डीलिंग का काम करता था और पति सपना(बदला नाम) के साथ सैनिक कॉलोनी में ही रहता था। पुलिस के मुताबिक सपना और दिनेश ने वर्ष 2010 में लव मैरिज किया था।

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी महिला सपना ने अपने मुंह बोले चाचा हरजीत और अपने प्रेमी नितिन, उसके दोस्त विष्णु, दीपक, विनीत के साथ मिलकर 11 जनवरी की रात में दिनेश को सैनिक कॉलोनी में घर पर सिर में डंडा मारकर एवं गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी थी।

