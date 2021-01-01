पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:एसआईटी के सदस्य समेत दो पुलिसकर्मियों की हुई गवाही

फरीदाबाद39 मिनट पहले
चर्चित निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड की अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश सरताज बासवाना की कोर्ट में चल रही सुनवाई के क्रम में मंगलवार को केस की जांच कर रहे एसआईटी के सदस्य एएसआई कप्तान सिंह और मालाखाना मुंशी के बयान दर्ज किए गए।

माला खाना मुंशी ने कोर्ट में मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ का मोबाइल कोर्ट में पेश किया और बताया कि उन्होंने ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने के बाद उनकी निशानदेही पर मोबाइल और गाड़ी बरामद की थी। अब इस केस की सुनवाई नौ और दस फरवरी को होगी।

बचाव पक्ष के वकील अनीस खान ने बताया कि मंगलवार को कोर्ट में एसआईटी टीम के सदस्य एएसआई कप्तान सिंह और माला खाना मुंशी पेश हुए थे। कोर्ट में आरोपियों के कपड़े और मोबाइल पेश किए। पुलिसकर्मियों ने कोर्ट को बताया कि हत्याकांड के बाद टीम बनाकर मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ की गिरफ्तारी की थी।

उसकी निशानदेही पर अगले दिन दूसरे आरोपी रेहान को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर ही उनसे मोबाइल फोन और गाड़ी सोहना पहाड़ी से बरामद की गई थी।

