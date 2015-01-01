पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ऑटो चालक अपने जीजा के साथ मिल खोवा व्यापारी के 10 लाख लेकर हो गया था फरार

फरीदाबाद14 घंटे पहले
क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में आया ऑटो चालक का जीजा प्रेमचंद और उससे बरामद नौ लाख रुपए।
  • गढ़मुक्तेश्वर से एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

ऑटो चालक अपने जीजा के साथ मिल खोवा व्यापारी के 10 लाख रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया था। क्राइम ब्रांच ने अब यूपी के हापुड़ जिले के गढ़मुक्तेश्वर से उसके जीजा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उसके कब्जे से पुलिस ने नौ लाख रुपए भी बरामद कर लिए हैं। दरअसल आरोपी का ही ऑटो किराए पर लेकर खोवा व्यापारी फरीदाबाद में दुकानों पर जाकर वसूली करते थे।

ऑटो चालक को इस बात की जानकारी थी कि व्यापारी के पास मोटी रकम होती है। उसने अपने जीजा के साथ मिल लाखों की कैश लेकर फरार होने की योजना बनाई थी। आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया गया। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान गढ़मुक्तेश्वर निवासी प्रेमचंद्र के रूप में हुई है। राजस्थान के बीकानेर निवासी खोवा व्यापारी जयकिशन चौधरी गुड़गांव में किराए पर रहते हैं।

वह फरीदाबाद स्थित बीकानेर मिष्ठान भंडारों पर खोवा सप्लाई करने आते हैं। व्यापारी बाद में खोवा की पेमेंट इकट्ठा करते हैं। इसके लिए वह चालक नरेश का ऑटो किराए पर लेते हैं। ऑटो चालक भी मानेसर में किराए पर रहता है। व्यापारी जयकिशन चौधरी उक्त ऑटो चालक को तीन साल से जानते हैं। वह उसी के साथ वसूली करते थे।

इससे ऑटो चालक के मन में लालच आ गया और उसने योजना बनाकर घटना को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस प्रवक्ता आदर्शदीप सिंह ने बताया मुख्य आरोपी ऑटो चालक नरेश अपने जीजा प्रेमचंद्र के साथ मिलकर योजना बनाई कि इस बार व्यापारी का पैसा लेकर फरार होना है।

