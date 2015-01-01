पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:बिजनेसमैन ने 10 दिन पहले रखी थी नौकरानी, पत्नी व मां को चाकू से घायल कर 5 लाख व गहने लेकर फरार

फरीदाबाद28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वारदात के बाद कमरे मे बिखरा हुआ सामान।
  • दोनों घायल निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत नाजुक, क्राइम ब्रांच 30 की टीम कर रही घटना की जांच
  • नौकरानी ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर दिया वारदाता को अंजाम

सेक्टर-28 में रहने वाले एक बिजनेसमैन की पत्नी और मां को नौकरानी ने अपनी साथियों के साथ मिलकर चाकुओं से ताबड़तोड़ हमलाकर घायल कर दिया। इसके बाद घर में रखे करीब पांच लाख रुपए, सोने, चांदी और हीरे के गहने लेकर फरार हो गई। घटना के वक्त बिजनेसमैन ऑफिस में थे। घर में सिर्फ मां और पत्नी ही थीं। इनके पड़ोसी ने घटना की जानकारी दी।

सूचना मिलने पर बिजनेसमैन भागकर घर पहुंचे और दोनों घायलों को एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां दोनों की हालत गंभीर है। बताया जाता है दस दिन पहले ही बिजनेसमैन की पत्नी ने ऑनलाइन से नंबर लेकर किसी प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी से नौकरानी को काम पर रखा था।

सूचना मिलते ही सेक्टर 28 और क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर 30 की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी। नौकरानी दिल्ली की रहने वाली बताई जा रही है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक पीड़ित परिवार ने नौकरानी का पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं कराया था।

सेक्टर 28 के मकान नंबर 1577 निवासी अरुण कुमार गोयल बिजनेसमैन हैं। वह पत्नी और मां के साथ रहते हैं। उनका बेटा यूएसए में रहता है। कुछ दिन पहले पत्नी के पैर में फैक्चर होने से उन्होंने अपना जाब नामक प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी से रेखा उर्फ पिंकी नामक महिला को 8-10 दिन पहले ही नौकरानी रखा था। मंगलवार को उन्हें आफिस जल्द जाना था।

वह सुबह करीब 6.30 बजे चले गए। उन्हें किसी को पैसे देने थे। उसे घर पर बुला रखा था। उस आदमी ने सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे गोयल के घर पहुंच कर फोन किया तो गोयल ने उससे कहा कि घंटी बजाकर मां को आवाज दो। वह पैसे दे देंगी। जब आदमी ने घंटी बजाई तो नौकरानी रेखा उर्फ पिंकी बाहर आई। फोन पर बात की और कहा कि मां जी सो रही हैं। इतना कहते ही फोन काट दिया।

पड़ोसी ने नौकरानी को भागते देखकर दी सूचना
बिजनेसमैन गोयल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा कि नौकरानी के फोन काटने के कुछ देर बाद ही पड़ोसी संजय का फोन आया और कहा कि आपकी नौकरानी रेखा किसी को आवाज लगाकर बोल रही है कि आकाश चाकू मारकर जल्दी भागो। पड़ोसी संजय ने नौकरानी रेखा को दो बैग लेकर भागते हुए भी देखा है। उसके पीछे दो-तीन लोग भी भाग रहे थे।

उनमें से एक के हाथ में खून भी लगा था। पड़ोसी की बात सुन जब अरुण कुमार गोयल घर पहुंचे तो देखा कि उनकी मां व पत्नी घायलावस्था में बेसुध पड़ी हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि नौकरानी रेखा ने उनके घर से करीब पांच लाख रुपए, पत्नी और मां के पहने हुए सोने,चांदी और हीरे के गहने लूट ले गई है।

नौकरानी का नहीं हुआ था पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन: थाना प्रभारी संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि पीड़ित अरुण कुमार ने ऑनलाइन नौकरानी रेखा को प्लेसमेंट एजेंसी के माध्यम से रखा था। उसका पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं कराया था। उन्होंने कहा आरोपी नौकरानी दिल्ली की रहने वाली बताई जा रही है। उसकी तलाश की जा रही है। जल्द की उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

पुलिस का हाल, चौकी में पीसीआर वैन तक नहीं: शहर का वीआईपी सेक्टर होने के बाद भी सेक्टर-28 चौकी में गश्त के लिए पीसीआर वैन तक नहीं है। सेक्टर-29 आरडब्यूए के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट दीपक यादव ने बताया कि पीसीआर वैन के लिए पुलिस कमिश्नर से मुलाकात कर कई बार पत्राचार भी वे कर चुके हैं लेकिन आज तक वैन उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाई।

सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस सत्यापन जरूरी: डीसीपी मुख्यालय अर्पित जैन का कहना है कि खुद की सुरक्षा के लिए घरेलू नौकरी आदि रखने से पहले उसका पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन कराना जरूरी है। ऐसे में कोई वारदात होने पर आरोपी को पकड़ना आसान होता है। वेरिफिकेशन होने से उसके आपराधिक रिकार्ड की जानकारी हो जाती है और वह अपराध करने से भी डरेगा। सीपी दफ्तर में वेरिफिकेशन के लिए आवेदन जमा किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें