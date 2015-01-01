पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ महापर्व:उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही 4 दिवसीय छठ महापर्व का समापन

फरीदाबाद14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व के समापन पर पूजन करतीं व्रती महिलाएं।

सेविले चरण तोहरख हे छठी मइया सुनि लेहू अरज हमार....निर्धन जानेला, ई धनवान जानेला हम करेली छठ बरतियां से उनखे लागी....जैसे लोकगीत शनिवार को छठ पर्व पर गूंजे। उगते सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व का समापन हो गया। व्रती महिलाओं ने सुबह घरों पर सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य दिया और प्रसाद खाकर अपने व्रत को पूरा किया। इस दौरान लोगों ने आतिशबाजी भी की।

हालांकि इस बार कोरोना के कारण घाटों पर छठ मनाने की अनुमति नहीं थी। इसलिए लोगों ने घरों पर पर ही यह पर्व मनाया। शनिवार को सुबह से ही घरों में छठी मइया के गीत गूंज रहे थे। व्रती महिलाएं गीत गाते हुए परिजनों के साथ सुबह सूर्य के उदय होने की प्रतीक्षा करने लगीं। सूर्य की लालिमा दिखी तो शहर मां छठी मइया के जयघोष से गूंज उठा। इस दौरान चारों ओर उत्सव व उल्लास का माहौल था।

सुबह 6.48 बजे सूर्य के उदय होते ही व्रतियों ने अर्घ्य देकर मंगलकामना की। महिलाओं ने उन्हें दूध और जल का अर्घ्य देकर प्रसाद अर्पित किया। भगवान भास्कर की आरती की। श्रद्धालुओं ने भोजपुरी लोकगीत गाकर खुशी मनाई। ग्रेटर फरीदाबाद सेक्टर-87 स्थित एसआरएस पर्ल फ्लोर सोसाइटी, सेक्टर-49 सैनिक कॉलोनी, कपड़ा कॉलोनी, एनआईटी तीन आदि स्थानों पर पूजा कर रही व्रती महिलाओं ने कहा कि छठी मइया की पूजा अर्चना करने से घर परिवार में खुशियां आती हैं। पुत्र लाभ भी मिलता है।

नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ छठ महापर्व उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही समाप्त हो गया। एनआईटी तीन स्थित आदर्श समाज सेवा समिति के प्रधान बीके पांडेय ने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से अंतिम समय जारी किए गए निर्देश पर रोष प्रकट किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन की ओर से छठ पूजा के लिए एक सप्ताह पहले निर्देश जारी किया जाना चाहिए था। जिससे पूजा समितियों द्वारा घाटों की साफ सफाई व अन्य कार्यों पर किया गया खर्च बच जाता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज ने आगर के गो-अभयारण्य में पूजा की, 3 घोषणाएं करेंगे; गायों को लेकर रिसर्च सेंटर भी बनेगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें