  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  Faridabad
  • The Entire Detail Of How Much Land Is Vacant With The Corporation And How Much Of It Is Illegally Occupied Will Be Available With The Lab.

सुविधा:निगम के पास कितनी जमीन खाली है और उसमें से कितने पर अवैध कब्जा है, इसकी पूरी डिटेल लैब के पास होगी उपलब्ध

फरीदाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में बनाई जा रही जीआईएस लैब, एक क्लिक में मिलेगा संपत्ति का ब्यौरा

सेक्टर-20 स्थित फरीदाबाद स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के आफिस में ही नगर निगम ज्योग्राफिक इंफार्मेटिक सिस्टम (जीआईएस) लैब स्थापित करने जा रहा है। इससे निगम को इस बात की जानकारी आसानी से उपलब्ध होगी कि उसकी कितनी जमीन कहां-कहां खाली है। किस जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा है।

अधिकारियों की मानें तो जीआईएस लैब स्थापित होने के बाद निगम अफसरों को जमीन के बारे में किसी कर्मचारी से जानकारी लेने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। अधिकारी एक क्लिक पर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र के अंदर उसकी कितनी संपत्ति है और उसमें से किस संपत्ति पर क्या-क्या स्थापित है सब जान सकेंगे।

जीआईएस लैब बनने के बाद पूरे शहर का संपत्ति का डाटा ऑनलाइन फीड किया जाएगा। इस काम में नगर निगम हरसेक (हरियाणा स्पेश एप्लीकेशन सेंटर) की मदद ले रहा है। पड़ोसी जिला गुड़गांव में इसकी शुरूआत पहले ही हो चुकी है। वहां की सभी प्रॉपर्टी जीआईएस में फीड हो चुकी है।

निगम अफसरों को भी नहीं पता कहां और कितनी है जमीन
प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा नगर निगम होने के बाद भी आज तक निगम अधिकारियों को यह नहीं पता कि नगर निगम की जमीन कहां और कितनी है। कितने पर कब्जा है। या फिर जमीन पर क्या बन गया है। निगम रिकार्ड के मुताबिक 28 दिसंबर से पहले तक निगम का कुल एरिया करीब 208 वर्ग किलोमीटर था।

लेकिन 24 गांव नगर निगम में और शामिल होने के बाद इसका एरिया बढ़कर 299.74 वर्ग किलोमीटर तक हो गया है। पूरे शहर में नगर निगम की बेशकीमती जमीनें पड़ी हैं लेकिन निगम के पास प्रॉपर रिकार्ड उपलब्ध नहीं है। यही कारण है कि निगम की खाली पड़ी सरकारी जमीन पर लगातार अवैध कब्जे होते जा रहे हैं।

निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार पिछले दिनों सरकार ने गुड़गांव की तर्ज पर नगर निगम से अपनी जमीन की पूरी डिटेल एकत्र कर उसे ऑनलाइन सिस्टम में करने का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद निगम अधिकारियों ने इस काम की योजना बनाई। प्लानिंग विभाग के अधिकारियों ने अपनी सभी जमीनों की डिटेल जीआईएस के जरिए रिकार्ड में लाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इससे नगर निगम को अपनी सारी जमीन का एक रिकॉर्ड हो जाएगा और वह अपनी जमीन पर होने वाली हर गतिविधि को देख सकता है। साथ ही खाली जमीन के लिए नए ढंग से प्लानिंग भी कर सकेगा। इसे देखते हुए ज्योग्राफिक इंफार्मेटिक सिस्टम (जीआईएस) लैब स्थापित करने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

सरकार के निर्देश पर नगर निगम जीआईएस लैब बना रहा है

प्लानिंग विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार जीआईएस लैब शहर के लिए एक नई तरह की लैब होगी। इसमें जमीन का रिकार्ड उपलब्ध होगा। लैब को सेक्टर-20 स्थित फरीदाबाद स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के ऑफिस में बनाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए हरियाणा स्पेश एप्लीकेशन सेंटर की मदद ली जाएगी। अधिकारियों के अनुसार यहां 17 वर्क स्टेशन नगर निगम को मिल चुके हैं। हरसेक पूरी संपत्ति की डिटेल फीड करेगा। इसमें निगम को हर दिन अपनी जमीन पर हो रही गतिविधि के बारे में जानकारी मिलती रहेगी। इससे सबसे बड़ा फायदा भविष्य के लिए प्लान बनाना और अपनी जमीन को अतिक्रमण व कब्जे से मुक्त कर पाना होगा।

सरकार जमीन का रिकार्ड ऑनलाइन करने पर लगातार जोर दे रही है। सरकार के निर्देश पर ही निगम की जमीन का रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन करने के लिए जीआईएस लैब स्थापित की जा रही है। इस पर तेजी से कार्य चल रहा है। इस लैब के बनने के बाद अतिक्रमण और अवैध कब्जे को रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही खाली जमीन के लिए प्लान तैयार किया जा सकेगा।
-यशपाल यादव, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

