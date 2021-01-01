पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर रिपोर्ट:न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री गिरकर सात पर पहुंचा, अभी और गिरेगा पारा

फरीदाबाद2 घंटे पहले
मान्यता है कि लोहड़ी के बाद ठंड धीरे-धीरे खत्म होने लगती है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा है। ठिठुरन बरकरार है। सोमवार को धूप निकलने से मौसम में थोड़ा सुधार हुआ। लेकिन ठंड से राहत नहीं मिली। न्यूनतम तापमान चार डिग्री गिरकर सात पर पहुंच गया। जबकि अधिकतम 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक के अनुसार मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव अभी जारी रहेगा।

इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में दो-तीन डिग्री की गिरावट आ सकती है। पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होने से एनसीआर में शीतलहर चल रही है। दिन के समय धूप जरूर निकल रही है, लेकिन इससे राहत नहीं मिल रही है। इंडियन मेट्रोलॉजिकल डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट के अनुसार सोमवार को फरीदाबाद का न्यूनतम 7 डिग्री व अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

जबकि रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 और अधिकतम 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। मौसम वैज्ञानिक महेश पहलावत के अनुसार सप्ताहभर से तापमान तेजी से गिर रहा है। अधिकतम तापमान भी गिर रहा है। न्यूनतम तापमान सात डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मौसम का मिजाज अभी और बिगड़ेगा। ऐसे में ठंड बढ़ेगी।

