वारदात:कमरा लेने के बहाने घर में घुसा बदमाश, बुजुर्ग मां को अधमरा कर सोने के जेवरात लूटकर फरार; हालत गंभीर

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
बल्लभगढ़ में आदर्श नगर मलेरना रोड स्थित एक ट्रांसपोर्टर के घर किराए पर कमरा लेने के बहाने बदमाश घुसा और उनकी बुजुर्ग मां को कमरे में बंद कर जमकर पीटा। इसके बाद उनके गहने लूट लिए और जाते समय कमरा बाहर से बंद कर गया। एक घंटे बाद होश आने पर बुजुर्ग के शोर मचाने पर परिजन कमरे में पहुंचे और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। वहां उनकी हालत गंभीर है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर चोरों ने तिगांव रोड पर स्थित एक टायर की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर 40 हजार रुपए और लाखों के 80 नए टायर ले गए। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया। लेकिन बदमाशों का सुराग नहीं लगा। लेकिन आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया है। उसके सहारे पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

आदर्श नगर मलेरना रोड नियर बालाजी स्कूल बल्लभगढ़ निवासी योगेश शर्मा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा कि वह ट्रांसपोर्टर हैं और यहां परिवार के साथ रहते हैं। परिवार में बुजुर्ग मां उषा देवी (60) पत्नी, बहन और बेटी है। उन्होंने बताया वह आफिस काम के लिए गुड़गांव निकल गए। घर में पत्नी, बेटी को कोचिंग दे रही थी। जबकि बुजुर्ग मां ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर बैठी थीं।

सुबह करीब 11 बजे एक युवक कमरा किराए पर लेने की बात कह घर में घुसा। बगल में ही किराए के लिए मकान बनवा रखा है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त बदमाश मां को साथ लेकर बगल वाले कमरे में गया और कहाकि हमें ऊपर का कमरा लेना है। कमरे में बिजली न होने का बहाना बनाकर उक्त बदमाश मां को कमरे में बुलाया और अपनी जेब में रखे तार को मां के गले में फंसाकर गिरा दिया। इसके बाद उनकी जमकर पिटाई की।

