मांग:टीम ने कहा सरकारी अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों, वेंटिलेटर और ऑक्सीजन बेड की संख्या और अधिक बढ़ाई जाए

फरीदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद. केंद्र सरकार की तीन सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार को लघु सचिवालय में जिला अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर कोविड स्थिति की समीक्षा करती हुई।
  • केंद्र सरकार की टीम ने कोविड समीक्षा बैठक में कहा अगले कुछ सप्ताह काफी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत

कोरोना संक्रमण से हरियाणा में गुड़गांव के बाद सबसे अधिक प्रभावित जिले फरीदाबाद में मंगलवार को केंद्र सरकार की तीन सदस्यीय टीम पहुंची। इसने लघु सचिवालय में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर कोविड स्थिति की समीक्षा की।

टीम का नेतृत्व एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया कर रहे थे। टीम ने करीब तीन घंटे तक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर कोरोना से निपटने के लिए किए गए उपायों और हालात के बारे में जानकारी ली।

बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए स्थिति गंभीर: डाॅ. गुलेरिया
इस दौरान डा. गुलेरिया ने अधिकारियों को अलर्ट करते हुए कहा कि अगले कुछ सप्ताह कोविड-19 के दृष्टिगत काफी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए स्थिति गंभीर है। उन्होंने कहा प्रत्येक पॉजिटिव केस के संपर्कों को ढूंढ़कर उन्हें समय पर चिकित्सा सुविधा मुहैया कराएं। इस कार्य को पूरी गंभीरता के साथ करना है ताकि इस महामारी को रोकने में सफलता मिल सके।

कोविड-19 की स्थिति की समीक्षा करते हुए डॉ. गुलेरिया ने कहा अभी फरीदाबाद में बिस्तरों की संख्या ठीक है। लेकिन यदि जरूरत पड़ती है तो इन्हें बढ़ाने की पूरी तैयारियां होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने बाजारों में भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने व लोगों को अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करने के लिए गतिविधियां चलाने पर जोर दिया।

उन्होंने सरकारी अस्पतालों में बैड्स, आईसीयू व वेंटिलेटर की संख्या ज्यादा करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने कहा हमें कोविड-19 के लिए निर्धारित एसओपी का पूरी तरह पालन कराना है। साथ ही अगले कुछ सप्ताह लोगों को ज्यादा जागरूक रहने की जरूरत है।

बैठक में डीसी यशपाल यादव ने जिले में कोविड-19 की स्थिति, प्रबंधों और इससे निपटने के उपायों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने मैनपावर, विभिन्न अपनाई गई गतिविधियों, जरूरतों व अपेक्षाओं के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा हरियाणा में फरीदाबाद में सबसे ज्यादा कोविड-19 टेस्ट किए गए हैं। जिले में अर्बन स्लम में दस लाख से ज्यादा लोगों के टेस्ट किए गए हैं।

जहां ज्यादा संख्या में पॉजिटिव लोग आ रहे हैं वहां एक साथ 12 हजार से ज्यादा टेस्ट करने की तैयारी की गई है।

मैनपावर कम होते हुए भी कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पर पूरा जोर| कोरोना से निपटने के लिए होम आइसोलेशन, कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग, हॉस्पिटलाइज़ेशन स्टेटस, ह्यूमन रिसोर्स की उपलब्धता, अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की उपलब्धता, कंटेनमेंट जोन पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्रों व कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्रों में सौ फीसदी मास्क लगाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया मैनपावर की कमी होते हुए भी कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग का कार्य पूरी कुशलता से किया जा रहा है। टीम ने कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मामलों के क्लोज कॉन्टेक्ट को मानिटरिंग में रहने व कोविड-19 का टेस्ट कराने का आग्रह किया। मीटिंग में भारत सरकार से आई टीम के सदस्यों में डॉ. वीबी दास और डॉ. संजय निदिंग शामिल थे।

इसके अलावा डीसी यशपाल यादव, निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. यश गर्ग, डीसीपी डॉ. अर्पित जैन, सीएमओ डॉ. रणदीप सिंह पूनिया, ईएसआई मेडिकल कॉलेज से डीन डॉ. ए. दास सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कई डिप्टी सीएमओ व ईएसआई मेडिकल कालेज के कई प्रोफेसर मौजूद थे।

