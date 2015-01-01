पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:इस बिल से जिले में बढ़ेगी बेरोजगारी, होनहार युवाओं को इससे छिनेंगे अधिकार

फरीदाबाद36 मिनट पहले
  • निजी सेक्टर में 75% नौकरियां हरियाणा के युवाओं को देने का विरोध

निजी सेक्टर में 75 फीसदी नौकरियां हरियाणा के युवाओं एवं 10 फीसदी नौकरियां जिलास्तरीय युवाओं को दिए जाने के पारित बिल का पृथला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पूर्व विधायक एवं वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता पं. टेकचंद शर्मा ने कड़ा विरोध किया है। उन्होंने इस बिल को अनुचित बताते हुए इसमें संशोधन की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा यह बिल फरीदाबाद और गुरुग्राम जैसे औद्योगिक जिलों के युवाओं के हितों पर कुठाराघात है क्योंकि ये दोनों ही जिले सरकार को सर्वाधिक राजस्व देते हैं।

और यहां पहले से ही बेरोजगारी बड़ी समस्या बनी हुई है। इस बिल के लागू होने से यहां और बेरोजगारी बढ़ेगी। इसलिए सरकार को इस बिल में संशोधन करने की आवश्यकता है। शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को इस बिल के विरोध में पत्रकारवार्ता बुलाकर उसमें अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने कहा यह अच्छी बात है कि प्रदेश के युवाओं को निजी सेक्टरों में रोजगार के अवसर सरकार मुहैया करा रही है, लेकिन जिलास्तर पर भी युवाओं को रोजगार देने की भागीदारी को और बढ़ाना चाहिए। क्योंकि जिले में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत युवा ऐसे हैं, जो अपनी प्रतिभा के दम पर स्थानीय उद्योगों में नौकरियां कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में यह बिल फरीदाबाद के युवाओं के लिए पूरी तरह से आधारहीन है। उन्होंने फरीदाबाद व गुरूग्राम के जनप्रतिनिधियों को नसीहत देते हुए कहा कि उन्हें सरकार के समक्ष यह मांग पुरजोर तरीके से उठानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा जमीन हमारी, पॉल्यूशन हम बर्दाश्त करें, विषैले पानी को हम सहन करें, यहां तक कि गंभीर बीमारियां भी हम झेलें और नौकरियां दूसरे जिलों को दी जा रही हैं।

