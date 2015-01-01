पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में तीन की मौत, 211 नए केस आए, 332 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद32 मिनट पहले
कोरोना से 24 घंटे में शुक्रवार को जिले में तीन मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 211 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 332 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 43552 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 41961 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 371122 लोगों के सैंपल लैब में भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 325781 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 1789 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 233 मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 975 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 383 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

