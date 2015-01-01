पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी की मार:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में तीन की मौत, 489 नए केस भी आए, 446 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में गुरुवार को तीन मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 489 नए केस भी आए हैं। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 446 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का 34732 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 30297 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 288818 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 253674 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 412 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 470 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 3677 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। इसी प्रकार अभी तक ठीक होने वाले 30297 मरीजों को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। कोरोना से अभी तक 288 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें