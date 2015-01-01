पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडीशनल चार्ज:टीएल शर्मा को दोबारा मिला निगम फरीदाबाद का एडीशनल चार्ज, बीके कर्दम हटाए गए

फरीदाबाद31 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद नगर निगम मुख्यालय।
  • पांच दिन में ही सरकार ने बदल दिया नगर निगम का चीफ इंजीनियर

राज्य सरकार ने पांच दिन में ही नगर निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर को बदल दिया। यहां से हटाए गए चीफ इंजीनियर टीएल शर्मा को दोबारा से फरीदाबाद नगर निगम का एडीशनल चार्ज सौंप दिया गया है। जबकि करनाल से फरीदाबाद भेजे गए चीफ इंजीनियर बीके कर्दम को हटा दिया गया। अभी कर्दम को कोई चार्ज नहीं दिया गया है।

इतनी जल्दी बदले गए चीफ इंजीनियर के बारे में निगम पार्षदों का कहना है कि 50 करोड़ रुपए घोटाले की जांच दबाने के लिए ही निगम अफसरों ने लामबंदी कर टीएल शर्मा का ट्रांसफर करा दिया था। लेकिन जब मामला सीएम के सामने आया तो उनके हस्तक्षेप के बाद रविवार को अवकाश के दिन टीएल शर्मा को फिर से फरीदाबाद नगर निगम का अतिरिक्त चार्ज सौंप दिया गया।

बल्लभगढ़ और फरीदाबाद के विभिन्न वार्डों में बगैर कोई विकास कार्य कराए ही एक ठेकेदार को 50 करोड़ का भुगतान निगम अधिकारियों ने सांठगांठ के कर दिया। मामला जब निगम पार्षदों के संज्ञान में आया तो उन्होंने निगम कमिश्नर को शिकायत देकर जांच कराने की मांग की।

तीन नवंबर को हुई निगम सदन की बैठक में भी इस मुद्दे को जोर शोर से उठाया गया। इस घोटाले में शामिल अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग सदन में रखी गई। निगम सूत्रों के अनुसार 50 करोड़ घोटाले की जांच रिपोर्ट 19 नवंबर को निगम पार्षदों के सामने आनी थी।

इसके पहले ही घाघ निगम अधिकारियों ने अपनी गर्दन बचाने के लिए चंडीगढ़ में लामबंदी कर 18 नवंबर को चीफ इंजीनियर टीएल शर्मा का ट्रांसफर करा दिया और करनाल निगम के चीफ इंजीनियर बीके कर्दम को फरीदाबाद का चार्ज सौंप दिया गया था।

कई अफसरों पर एफआईआर की तलवार
निगम पार्षदों का कहना है कि इस घोटाले में कई निगम अधिकारियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज होने की तलवार लटक रही है। क्योंकि निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. यश गर्ग ने सदन में कहा है कि दोषियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

निगम पार्षदों ने कहा कि घोटाले में शामिल निगम अधिकारियों ने ही चंडीगढ़ में सांठगांठ कर ट्रांसफर का खेल कराया था लेकिन सरकार ने उसे उल्टा कर दिया। ऐसे भ्रष्ट अफसरों को जेल जाना ही होगा।

