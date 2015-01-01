पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से दो की मौत, 551 नए केस आए, 518 ठीक हुए

फरीदाबाद13 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में बुधवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 551 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 518 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 29739 न ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 27167 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 271458 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 241207 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 512 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। अभी तक 29739 लोगों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इस समय 438 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 1866 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 27167 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जबकि 268 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

