कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 182 नए केस आए, 228 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद13 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में जिले में दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 182 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले २२८ मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 43734 तक पहुंच गई। जबकि ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 42189 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत ने बताया कि जिले में अभी तक 373227 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 328015 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 1478 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 201 मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 959 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 385 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

