कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 296 नए केस आए, 206 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना के 24 घंटे में मंगलवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 296 नए केस भी आए हैं। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 206 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 26110 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 24496 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 254087 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 227489 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 498 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 331 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 1030 पॉजिटिव मरीज घरों पर आइसोलेट हैं।

