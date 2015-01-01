पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 452 नए केस आए, 242 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में शुक्रवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 452 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 242 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 27293 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 25241 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 260192 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 232459 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 440 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। अभी तक 27293 लोगों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इस समय 366 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 1427 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं।

