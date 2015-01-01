पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 570 नए केस भी आए, 525 मरीज ठीक

फरीदाबाद3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से 24 घंटे में सोमवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 570 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 525 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 28674 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 26347 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 266140 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 236918 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 548 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। अभी तक 28674 लोगों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें से 411 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 1652 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं।

