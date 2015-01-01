पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 598 नए केस आए, 488 ठीक हुए

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना से 24 घंटे में रविवार को जिले में दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 598 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 488 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 36841 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 31793 तक पहुंच गया।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 296426 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए। इनमें से 259184 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 401 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। इस समय 535 मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 4213 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 300 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

