कोविड-19:कोरोना से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 632 नए केस आए, 489 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

फरीदाबाद26 मिनट पहले
कोरोना से 24 घंटे में शुक्रवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 632 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 489 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का 30969 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 28158 पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 276752 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए।

इनमें से 245362 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 421 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। अभी तक 30969 लोगों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इस समय 429 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 2110 पॉजिटिव मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं।

