हादसा:जहरीली शराब पीने से दो और व्यक्तियों की हुई मौत, दो अन्य की हालत गंभीर

फरीदाबाद26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

फरीदाबाद के मच्छगर गांव में रहने वाले दो व्यक्तियों की जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत हो गई है ,जबकि उनके दो अन्य साथियों की हालत अभी गंभीर बताई जा रही है ।इसके पहले छांयसा गांव निवासी चरण सिंह की भी जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत हो चुकी है। जानकारी के अनुसार मच्छगर गांव निवासी कृष्ण कुमार और रूपलाल दो अन्य साथियों के साथ गांव के ही रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति से शराब मंगाकर पी थी। बताया जाता है कि शराब पीने के बाद चारों की तबीयत खराब होने लगी।

उन सभी को परिजनों ने अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में भर्ती कराया जहां कृष्ण कुमार की शुक्रवार को मौत हो गई। जबकि रूपलाल की मौत 1 दिन पहले हो चुकी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक रूपलाल नेवी में कायरत था। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण गांव छुट्टी पर आया हुआ था।

