कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग:निगम में एडवरटाइजमेंट, स्ट्रीट लाइट व 50 करोड़ के घोटालों को लेकर हंगामा

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • नौ माह बाद हुई निगम सदन की बैठक, छाया रहा घोटालों का मामला

करीब नौ महीने बाद सेक्टर-12 के हुडा कंवेंशन सेंटर में मंगलवार को हुई निगम सदन की बैठक में घोटालों को लेकर जमकर हंगामा हुआ। तीन सालों में हुए घोटालों को लेकर पार्षदों ने जब सदन से जवाब मांगना शुरू किया तो अधिकारियों ने जांच कराने की बात कहकर चुप्पी साध ली। घोटालों को लेकर किसी अधिकारी के पास कोई जवाब नहीं था।

लंबे अंतराल के बाद हुई सदन की बैठक में एडवरटाइजमेंट घोटाला, स्ट्रीट लाइट घोटाला और बगैर विकास कार्य के 50 करोड़ का ठेकेदार को भुगतान का मुद्दा छाया रहा। इसके अलावा वार्डों में बेंच लगाने और पेड़ों की रखवाली के लिए लगाए जाने वाले ट्री गार्ड में भी घोटाले की बात सामने आई।

नगर निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. यश गर्ग ने सभी मुद्दों पर निष्पक्ष तरीके से जांच कराने और दोषी पाए जाने वाले अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों व ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने अकाउंट ब्रांच में लगी आग और उसमें हुए 50 करोड़ के घोटाले की रिपोर्ट 17 नवंबर को सदन के सामने रखने का पार्षदों को आश्वासन दिया।

बैठक में कुल 72 एजेंडा रखे गए। इसमें 69 एजेंडा 40 पार्षदों और 3 एजेंडा एनआईटी के कांग्रेस विधायक नीरज शर्मा के थे। सदन की बैठक देर शाम तक चलती रही। वार्ड तीन के पार्षद जयवीर खटाना ने निगम अफसरों से एडवरटाइजमेंट के लिए किए गए टेंडर का ब्यौरा मांगा और आरोप लगाया कि अधिकारियों ने जिन तीन कंपनियों को ठेका दिया है वह हर माह निर्धारित शुल्क जमा नहीं करा रही हैं।

अधिकारियों से सांठगांठ कर निगम के राजस्व को नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि अभी तक उक्त कंपनियों ने 6 करोड़ 29 लाख रुपए से अधिक का सरकार को नुकसान पहुंचा चुकी हैं। इस बार में एक्सईएन ओपी कर्दम उचित जवाब नहीं दे पाए। वह कोरोना काल का बहाना बनाकर बचने का प्रयास करते रहे। एक्सईएन के जवाब से सदन संतुष्ट नहीं हुआ तो कमिश्नर ने कमेटी बनाकर 15 दिन के अंदर इस पर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया।

स्ट्रीट लाइट के नाम पर 8 करोड़ घोटाले का आरोप
वार्ड 6 के पार्षद सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल ने आरोप लगाया कि अधिकारियों ने मिलीभगत कर स्ट्रीट लाइट खरीदने और लगाने के नाम पर 8 करोड़ का घोटाला किया है। वर्ष 2018 में सुपर इंटरप्राइज कंपनी को 2.10 करोड़ का ठेका दिया गया था। बाद में कंपनी को रिवाइज रेट भी दिया गया। इस कंपनी ने कितनी लाइटें सप्लाई कीं। यह किसी को पता नहीं।

लेकिन निगम ने जनरल फंड से दो दिन में ही कंपनी को भुगतान कर दिया। पार्षद महेंद्र सरपंच, कपिल डागर, दीपक चौधरी, दीपक यादव, सुभाष आहूजा, नरेष नंबरदार आदि पार्षदों ने भी दो साल से कोई लाइट न मिलने का मुद्दा उठाया। इन्होंने इस मामले की जांच करा कंपनी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की मांग की।

अधिकांश पार्षदों को नहीं मिलीं 1000 लाइटें: अधिकांश पार्षदों ने आरोप लगाया कि वर्ष 2018 के बाद किसी को भी 1000 स्ट्रीट लाइटें नहीं दी गईं। जबकि सदन की बैठक में तय हुआ था कि सभी पार्षदों को एक-एक हजार स्ट्रीट लाइटें उनके वार्ड में लगाने के लिए दी जाएंगी। ज्यादातर पार्षदों ने कहा कि लाइटों की पहली खेप मिलने के बाद किसी को लाइटें नहीं मिलीं। आखिर लाइटें कहां गईं।

इस पर कमिश्नर ने कहा कि कंपनी से 63371 स्ट्रीट लाइटें सेंट्रल स्टोर में आई थीं। उनमें से 60592 लाइटें इश्यू भी कई गई थीं। फिर भी इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी कि कंपनी ने वर्कऑर्डर के अनुसार सप्लाई दी है या नहीं। लाइटें कहां कहां लगीं इसकी भी जांच कराई जाएगी।

50 करोड़ घोटाले व अग्निकांड की जांच अंतिम दौर में: पार्षद दीपक चौधरी ने कहा कि बल्लभगढ़ के एक ठेकेदार ने बगैर काम किए ही अधिकारियों के साथ मिलीभगत कर करीब 50 करोड़ का घोटाला किया। इसे दबाने के लिए निगम अधिकारियों ने अकाउंट ब्रांच में आग लगाकर सबूतों को नष्ट करने का प्रयास किया।

4-5 माह बीत गए लेकिन अभी तक जांच पूरी नहीं हुई। कमिश्नर ने बताया कि डिवीजनल कमिश्नर की अध्यक्षता में नगर निगम, पीडब्ल्यूडी और एचएसवीपी के एक्सईएन की टीम जांच कर रही है। कुल 228 विकास कार्यों की जांच की जा रही है। उसमें 50 करोड़ वाला मामला भी शामिल है। इसके अलावा अन्य कार्यों की भी जांच की जा रही है। 17 नवंबर के बाद जांच रिपोर्ट सदन के सामने रखी जाएगी।

