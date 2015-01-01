पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्य सचिव विजय ने कोरोना:कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले चिंताजनक, गाइड लाइन का पालन न करने वालों के सख्ती से करें चालान

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फरीदाबाद. वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन के साथ बैठक करते अधिकारी।
  • संक्रमण से 24 घंटे में दो की मौत, 514 नए केस आए, 302 ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामले एक बार फिर से बढ़ रहे हैं। एनसीआर के जिलों में स्थिति ज्यादा चिंताजनक है। हमें इससे निपटने के लिए सख्ती के साथ-साथ जनजागरूकता भी करनी है। उक्त बात मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने कही। वे मंगलवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कुछ दिन से बाजारों में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। लोगों ने सामाजिक दूरी का पालन और मास्क लगाना कम कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि कोरोना के मामलों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में डीसी, पुलिस कमिश्नर, निगम कमिश्नर व अन्य अधिकारी इसे गंभीरता से लें। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी जिलों के अलग-अलग प्लान तैयार करें।

फ्लैग मार्च करें और और लोगों को समझाएं कि कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। हमें इससे बचाव के लिए सतर्कता बरतनी है। उन्होंने कहा हमें शुरूआती दिनों की तरह जागरुकता अभियान चलाना है और फिर से शक्ति करनी है। सभी अधिकारी अधिक से अधिक चालान करें। जिससे कोरोना की इस आपदा से लोगों के जीवन को बचाया जा सके।

परिसरों में भीड़ इकट्‌टा न होने दें
उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि सभी बैंक्वेट हॉल, होटल, फार्म हाउस संचालकों को समझाएं कि वे अपने परिसरों में ज्यादा भीड़ इकट्ठा न होने दें। बाजारों में दुकानदारों को बताएं कि सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान रखें और ग्राहकों की अधिक भीड़ इकट्ठा न होने दें। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि कोविड के लिए 35 प्रतिशत रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट और 65 प्रतिशत आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट किए जाएं।

इसके साथ ही कोई भी पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति मिलता है तो 72 घंटे के अंदर उसके संपर्क में आने वाले कम से कम 15 लोगों की सूचना इकट्ठा करें। समय से इन लोगों को ढूंढकर इनका टेस्ट करें। उन्होंने कहा पॉजिटिव लोगों को जल्द ढूंढना और उन्हें समय से इलाज मुहैया कराना जरूरी है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि जिन अस्पतालों या क्षेत्रों में कोविड-19 से ज्यादा मृत्यु हैं वहां आडिट करें और पता लगाएं कि क्या कारण रहे हैं।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 29188 पहुंचा

कोरोना रोकने के लिए कदम उठाए जा रहे| वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान डीसी यशपाल ने बताया कि कई दिन से जिले में कोरोना के मामलों में वृद्धि हुई है। उन्होंने कहा जिला प्रशासन की ओर से इस संबंध में गंभीरता से कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। जितने भी मामले आ रहे हैं उनमें तुरंत कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग कर उनके सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं और आइसोलेट भी किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा बाजारों में त्योहारों सीजन के कारण भीड़ बढ़ी है। हम इसके लिए लगातार जनजागरूकता अभियान चला रहे हैं। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में निगम कमिश्नर यश गर्ग, सीएमओ रणदीप सिंह पूनिया, डिप्टी सीएमओ रामभगत आदि मौजूद थे।

फरीदाबाद| कोरोना से 24 घंटे में मंगलवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 514 नए केस भी आए। इस दौरान ठीक होने वाले 302 मरीजों को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 29188 व ठीक होने वालों का आकड़ा 26649 तक पहुंच गया। डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. रामभगत के अनुसार जिले में अभी तक 268660 लोगों के सैंपल लैब भेजे गए।

इनमें से 2389322 की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 550 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। अभी तक 29188 लोगों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें से 406 लोग अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। जबकि 1867 पॉजिटिव मरीज घरों पर आइसोलेट हैं। इसी प्रकार ठीक होने के बाद 26649 मरीजों को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया।

