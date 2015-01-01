पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन को जिले की 52 पालों ने दिया समर्थन, भीड़ को देख जिला प्रशासन के हाथ-पांव फूले

पलवल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पलवल. नेशनल हाइवे पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • अध्यक्ष अरुण जेलदार के नेतृत्व में धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर किसानों को समर्थन

मध्यप्रदेश सहित अन्य प्रदेशों के किसान कई दिन से नेशनल हाईवे-19 पर केजीपी-केएमपी चौक के पास कृषि कानूनों को रद्द कराने के लिए धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। मंगलवार को 52 पालों के पंचों की पंचायत हुई। इसके बाद इन्होंने 52 पालों के अध्यक्ष अरुण जेलदार के नेतृत्व में धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर किसानों को समर्थन दिया और उनकी लड़ाई में कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ देने का वादा किया। इसके बाद धरना स्थल पर किसान बढ़ने से जिला प्रशासन के हाथ-पांव फूल गए हैं।

अरुण जेलदार ने धरने पर किसानों से कहा कि उन्होंने फैसला किया है कि वे जिले के प्रत्येक गांव में जाकर किसानों को धरना स्थल पर आने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा काफी दिन से शादी-समारोह के कार्यक्रमों के चलते जिले के किसान धरना स्थल पर कम ही पहुंच पा रहे थे। लेकिन अब किसानों की भीड़ बढ़ेगी।

चौहान पाल के प्रधान ज्ञान सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि अब भारी संख्या में जिले के किसान धरने में दिखाई देंगे। उन्होंने कहा चाहे किसानों के हक के लिए उन्हें रेल रोकनी पड़े या फिर केजीपी-केएमपी एक्सप्रेस-वे को जाम करना पड़े जिले के किसान पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द कराकर और एमएसपी पर कानून बनवाकर ही रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा सरकार के कुछ लोग किसानों को लालच दे रहे हैं, लेकिन किसान अब किसी भी प्रलोभन में आने वाले नहीं हैं।

