हादसा:केजीपी एक्सप्रेस वे पर ट्रैक्टर से टकराने के बाद कैंटर ने 2 मजदूरों को कुचला, मौके पर ही मौत, 12 घायल

फरीदाबाद40 मिनट पहले
केजीपी एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डकोरा गांव के निकट संतुलन बिगड़ने से एक कैंटर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से टकराने के बाद दो मजदूरों को कुचल दिया। इससे इनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस हादसे में चालक, परिचालक व कैंटर सवार एक ही परिवार के सात सहित 12 लोग घायल हो गए। चांदहट थाने की पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को पोस्टमार्टम व घायलों को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार गायत्री प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पांच मजदूर केजीपी मार्ग पर डकोरा गांव के समीप डिवाइडर पर पेंट करने का कार्य कर रहे थे। पेंट का सामान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली में था जो सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी। नोएडा की तरफ से एक कैंटर आया। इसमें कुछ सवारियां बैठी थीं।

कैंटर का संतुलन खराब होने से पहले वह ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली से टकराया फिर मजदूरों को कुचल दिया। इससे दो मजदूरों की मौत हो गई। जबकि तीन घायल हो गए। इनकी पहचान यूपी के हापुड़ जिले के सूदना निवासी 20 वर्षीय शेंकी व जिला सामली कस्बा कैराना निवासी 18 वर्षीय हारुण के रूप में हुई हैं।

जबकि घायलों की पहचान विजयपाल, देवा निवासी गांव पोतरा जिला सोनीपत (हरियाणा) व विक्की निवासी सूदना जिला हापुड़ के रूप में हुई। जबकि कैंटर सवार घायल छह सवारियों की पहचान 55 वर्षीय मीणा, 17 वर्षीय विनीता, 14 वर्षीय कनिष, 4 वर्षीय अमन, 9 वर्षीय नितिन, 9 वर्षीय करण व 26 वर्षीय सुनीता निवासी आदर्श नगर बल्लभगढ़ के रूप में हुई।

