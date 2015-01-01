पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:पलवल में फिर बढ़ा कोरोना का संक्रमण, लगातार बढ़ रहे पाॅजिटिव मामले

फरीदाबाद40 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा फिर बढ़ गया है। फरीदाबाद, गुड़गांव व दिल्ली में जिस प्रकार से संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, उससे जिले में चिंता बढ़ गई है। त्योहार में बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ के कारण संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। जिले में दिवाली के बाद 15 नवंबर को 28, 16 नवंबर को 19, 17 नवंबर को 20, 18 नवंबर को 52 व 19 नवंबर को 46 नए मामले आए हैं। इससे निश्चित हो गया है कि खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। ऐसे में थोड़ी लापरवाही स्थिति को बिगाड़ सकती है। डीसी नरेश नरवाल के अनुसार सैंपल लेने का दायरा बढ़ा दिया गया है। जगह-जगह कैंप लगाकर सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। स्कूलों में भी जरूरत होने पर जांच कैंप लगाकर सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी अशोक बघेल के अनुसार स्कूलों में स्थिति अभी पूरी तरह से काबू में है। अधिकांश निजी स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। जबकि राजकीय स्कूलों में 25 से 30 फीसदी बच्चे कक्षाओं में आ रहे हैं। तीन घंटे चलने वाली कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क का पूरी तरह से पालन किया जा रहा है।

^त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने के कारण संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। जिले में स्कूल खुलने के समय पृथला खंड में केवल दो छात्रों में संक्रमण की रिपोर्ट मिली थी। इसके बाद उक्त स्कूल को तीन दिन के लिए बंद करा दिया गया था।
- डॉ. ब्रह्मदीप, सीएमओ, पलवल

