पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धरना खत्म:पलवल में किसान आंदोलन 58 दिन बाद हुआ समाप्त, हाइवे पर यातायात सुचारू, टोल बूथ शुरू

पलवलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पलवल. नेशल हाइवे यहीं चल रहा था किसानों का धरना। अब धरना समाप्त होने के बाद शुक्रवार से वाहन दौड़ते नजर आए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पलवल. नेशल हाइवे यहीं चल रहा था किसानों का धरना। अब धरना समाप्त होने के बाद शुक्रवार से वाहन दौड़ते नजर आए।
  • किसान नेताओं को एसआईटी ने नोटिस भेजकर पूछताछ को बुलाया था, किसानों ने बयान दर्ज कराए
  • जिले में दो दिन से बंद इंटरनेट सेवा को अभी चालू नहीं किया गया

नेशनल हाइवे पर 58 दिन से चल रहा किसान आंदोलन गुरुवार देर रात समाप्त हो गया। शुक्रवार सुबह नेशनल हाइवे पर धरना खत्म होने के बाद वाहन सरपट दौड़ते नजर आए। वहीं 20 दिन से फ्री चल रहे टोल बूथ भी शुरू कर दिए गए। लेकिन तीन दिन पहले हुए हिंसक आंदोलन के चलते जिले में दो दिन से बंद इंटरनेट सेवा को अभी चालू नहीं किया गया है। उधर किसान नेताओं को एसआईटी ने नोटिस भेजकर पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया।

सुबह हाइवे पर धरना खत्म होने के बाद वाहन दौड़ते नजर आए

एसआईटी के समक्ष पेश हुए किसान नेता: शुक्रवार को जिले के किसान नेता एसआईटी प्रमुख डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर अनिल कुमार के सामने पेश हुए। एसआईटी ने किसान नेताओं को पेश होने के लिए एक दिन पूर्व नोटिस दिया था।

इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को किसान नेता रतन सिंह सौरोत, मास्टर महेंद्र सिंह चौहान, ज्ञान सिंह चौहान, प्रेम दलाल, महेंद्र चौहान, धर्मपाल, सोहनपाल चौहान अपने बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए पुलिस के समक्ष पेश हुए और बयान दर्ज कराने के बाद अपने घरों को लौट गए।

क्या कहना है किसान नेताओं का

किसान नेता रतन सिंह सौरोत ने कहा कि 30 जनवरी को गांधी जयंती पर जिले के किसान गांधी आश्रम पर एकत्र होंगे और मौन व्रत रखेंगे। उसके बाद आंदोलन कब और कैसे शुरू किया जाएगा। इस पर विचार किया जाएगा। मास्टर महेंद्र चौहान ने कहा कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ जिले में किसानों का आंदोलन जारी रहेगा।

धरने में कोई शरारती तत्व न आ सकें। इसकी रूपरेखा तैयार की जाएगी। क्योंकि आंदोलन पहले भी शांतिपूर्वक चल रहा था, लेकिन किसानों के बीच कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने घुसकर हुड़दंग मचाया था। लेकिन आगे अब ऐसा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser