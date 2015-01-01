पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:टटलू गिरोह जिसे बना रहा था शिकार, वह निकला पुलिस वाला, ठग अरेस्ट

पलवल22 मिनट पहले
टटलू गिरोह के सदस्यों को शायद यह पता नहीं था कि वे जिसे अपना शिकार बनाना चाहते हैं, वह सिपाही है। ठगों के बार-बार फोन करने के बाद सिपाही ने अपने अधिकारियों को जानकारी दी। इसके बाद कार्रवाई के लिए एक टीम बनाई गई।

जिसने दोनों ठगों को नकली सोने की ईंट सहित दबोच लिया। पुलिस प्रवक्ता संजय कुमार के अनुसार सिपाही नीरज के फोन पर एक अनजान नंबर से कॉल आई और कॉल करने वाले ने कहा कि उनके पास सोने की ईंट है।

वह उसे कम दाम में बेचना चाहते हैं। नीरज ने पहले तो इसे अनसुना कर दिया, लेकिन बार-बार कॉल आने पर उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी अधिकारियों को दी। ठगों ने नीरज को कंजरपुर रोड पर बुलाया तो पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई।

इसी दौरान एक बाइक पर दो युवक आए और नीरज को सोने की ईंट में से सैंपल देने लगे। इसी दौरान नीरज ने इशारा कर अपने साथी पुलिस कर्मियों को बुला लिया। उन्होंने दोनों युवकों को हिरासत में ले लिया। इनकी पहचान रजपुरा निवासी सलीम व लोकेश के रूप में हुई है। उनकी तलाशी ली गई तो उनके पास से एक नकली सोने की ईंट, एक मोबाइल फोन, हथौड़ी, छेनी बरामद हुई है।

