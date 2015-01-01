पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का आंदोलन:ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली बने घर, इसी में इन्वर्टर, सोलर पैनल और वाईफाई की सुविधा, रोटी व कपड़े धोने की मशीनें भी

भगत सिंह डागर | पलवल18 मिनट पहले
पलवल. धरना स्थल पर रोटी बनाने के लिए लगाई गई मशीन।
  • केजीपी-केएमपी चौक पर हाइटेक किसानों का आंदोलन

नेशनल हाईवे पर केजीपी-केएमपी चौक पर नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहा किसानों का हाइटेक धरना है। यहां ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली किसानों के घर बने हुए हैं। इनमें इन्वर्टर, सोलर पैनल व वाईफाई की सुविधा भी मौजूद है। रोटी बनाने और कपड़े धाने के लिए मशीनें भी मौजूद हैं। धरने पर बैठे किसानों को किसी तरह की समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़ रहा है। किसानों में जज्बा और जोश दिख रहा है।

13 दिन से यहां आसपास के राज्यों के धरने पर बैठे किसानों को देखकर लगता है उनका घर यही हैं। किसानों की आम दिनों की तरह दिनचर्या है। सुबह नहाने-धोने के बाद वे पूजा-पाठ करते है और फिर धूप में बैठकर अखबार पढ़ते हैं। खबरों पर चर्चा भी होती है। धरना प्रदर्शन से संबंधित कौन-कौन सी खबरें अखबारों की सुर्खियां बन रही हैं इस पर भी बहस होती है।

किसान लंबे समय तक यहां डटे रहने के लिए तैयार हैं और इसके लिए उन्होंने धरना स्थल पर पूरे इंतजाम किए हैं। शुरुआती दिनों में यहां न तो किसानों के बैठने की व्यवस्था थी न ही रहने की। रात को अंधेरे में डूबा रहने वाला धरना स्थल अब जनरेटर की लाइटों से जगमगाता रहता है। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के ऊपर टिमटिमाती एलईडी लाइटें घने अंधेरे के बीच बेहद सुंदर दिखाई देती हैं।

प्रदर्शन के शुरुआती दिनों में यहां न टेंट था और न दरी या कारपेट। लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे सब कुछ दिखाई दे रहा है। नेशनल हाईवे पर जहां 80 से 100 किलोमीटर की स्पीड में गाड़ियां दौड़ती थीं, आज वहां टेंट लगाकर किसान ठंड में कंबल-रजाई लेकर बैठ जाते हैं और फिर लोक कलाकार लोकगीत प्रस्तुत कर किसानों का मनोरंजन करते हैं।

लोकगीत गा रहे समूह में शामिल ग्वालियर के किसान सुखबीर सिंह ने बताया कि रात को खाने के बाद किसान कुछ इसी तरीके से मनोरंजन करते हैं। धरना स्थल पर किसानों को कंपकंपाती ठंड में ठंडे पानी से न नहाना पड़े इसके लिए यहां कई जगह वॉटर गीजर की व्यवस्था की गई है।

