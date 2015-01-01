पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:युवक को गोली मारी, अस्पताल में दाखिल, पांच पर मुकदमा दर्ज

पलवलएक घंटा पहले
एक युवक को दो बाइकों पर आए युवकों ने गोली मार दी। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। चचेरे भाई की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने पांच युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। मिंडकोला निवासी सुनील ने शिकायत में कहा कि वह और उनके चाचा का लड़का सागर व केहर सिंह खेत में थे। सागर खेत में पानी लगा रहा था। जबकि वह और उसका भाई केहर सिंह खेत की जुताई कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान दो बाइकों पर मिंडकोला गांव निवासी बलराम उर्फ काली, सिलोनी गांव निवासी प्रशांत व तीन अन्य आए और सागर से कहा कि आज तुझे बड़ा बदमाश बनाते हैं।

