सुसाइड:पीजी में युवक ने रस्सी का फंदा लगा कर आत्महत्या की

फर्रुखनगरएक घंटा पहले
मृतक अशोक

क्षेत्र में एक निजी कंपनी में लोडिंग का कार्य करने वाले एक युवक ने पिजी में बने कमरे में रस्सी का फंदा लगा कर आत्म हत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने परिजनों की मौजूदगी में बंद कमरें को खोल कर शव को फंदे से उतारा और पोस्ट मार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। परिजनों का आरोप है कि 22 वर्षीय अशोक कुमार की हत्या करके टांक दिया गया है। पुलिस ने फिंगर प्रिंट एक्सपर्ट द्वारा जांच कराई।

अशोक कुमार पुत्र रामनिवास साहुवाला जिला, हिसार का रहने वाला था। वह पिछले 20 दिनों से फर्रुखनगर के कैलाश अस्पताल के साथ बनी बंसल पीजी में रहने आया था। वह एक निजी कंपनी में लोडिंग का कार्य करता था। उसके साथ टीन सैड के कमरे में रहने वाले देविंद्र पुत्र हरदत राय निवासी भानगढ़ जिला हनुमानगढ़ राजस्थान ने बताया कि अशोक उसके साथ पीजी में एक ही कमरे में रहता था।

वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से फोन की घंटी बजने के साथ ही कमरे के बाहर जाकर किसी से काफी देर तक बात करता था। कमरे से वह घर जाने के लिए गया था। 17 अक्टूबर को वह वापिस आया और वह घर ना जाकर हिसार से ही वापिस लौट आया। जिस बात को लेकर वह काफी चिंतित था। बुधवार को अशोक की साप्ताहिक छुट्टी थी। जिसके चलते वह पीजी में अपने कमरे पर ही आराम कर रहा था।

वह नाईट ड्यूटी पर कम्पनी में चला गया था। रात्रि करीब 11:49 बजे अशोक ने अपने मोबाइल से उसके पास वाट्सएप पर मैसिज किया कि भाई सोरी मैं जाउं, ओके प्लीज और मेरे घर पर कुछ नहीं कहींये कर्ज के बारे में भाई। गुरुवार सुबह करीब 6 बजे पीजी पर पहुंचा तो देखा कि अंदर से टीन शैड के बने कमरे की कुंडी लगी हुई है।

