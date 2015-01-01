पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कन्यादान कर बाइक से वापिस घर लौट रहे व्यक्ति को कंटेनर ने पीछे से मारी टक्कर, मौत

फर्रुखनगर28 मिनट पहले
दोस्त की लड़की की शादी में कन्यादान करके वापिस घर लौट रहे महचाना निवासी तजेंद्र की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। तजेंद्र 11 दिसम्बर को गांव कासन में अपने दोस्त की लड़की की शादी में शरीख होने गया था। देर शाम जब वह बाइक से वापिस लौट रहा था तो गांव मौहम्मदपुर के समींप तेज रफ्तार कनटेंनर ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से तजेंद्र बाइक सहित सड़क पर जा गिरा और कनटेंनर का पिछला पहिया उसके ऊपर से गुजर गया और बाइक कंटेनर में फंस गई। जिसके कारण काफी दूर जाकर कंटेनर को छोड़ कर चालक परिचालक मौके से फरार हो गए। तजेंद्र ने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया।

